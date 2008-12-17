Saving Vegas: Lower The Gambling Age To 18?

When your core market isn’t spending as much, you have to expand the market. That’s the plan in Vegas, where casinos are facing an unprecedented downturn in business:



MSNBC: The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported last week that revenue at the state’s casinos fell by 22 per cent in October, compared with the same month last year. It was the 10th straight monthly decline — and the biggest ever. The story was even worse on the Las Vegas Strip, where the October take was down by 26 per cent. The steep downturn has sparked a movement to lower the legal gambling age to 18.

If it happens, expect to lose more money at the poker tables as internet poker wiz-kids eat your lunch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.