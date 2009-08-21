Now You Can Go On Vacation And Save The World!

Tired of being a selfish hedonist planet-destroyer? Now you can go on a vacation that saves the world!

(Sort of.)

From renewable energy to customised water recycling to feeding organic waste to pigs, exclusive posh resorts around the world are adopting feel-good accommodations for guilt-free vacations.

Of course, some of the so-called green features of these resorts are a joke: Such as the hotel staffers in India forced to sit through An Inconvenient Truth. But at least they’re trying.

Some of the trips will cost you a fortune. Some actually won’t. (Private islands in the Seychelles go for $1,400 per person, but $120 will get you a sustainable bungalow in Indonesia.)

Hotel Tritone Location: Lipari, north-east of Sicily, Italy Price: $220 (room for 2) Capacity: 39 rooms Green Features: Special water flow regulators and energy saving appliances; Recycling; Local produce. Ecocamp Patagonia Location: Patagonia, Chile Price: $1,059 per person for four-day packages (including wild-viewing trips) Capacity: Up to 32 guests. Green Features: Uses 100% renewable energy; Comprehensive recycling; Propane for heating and cooking; neighbouring farm Estancia Las Torres have pigs that eat the camp's organic waste; The Orchid Location: New Delhi, India Price: $216 (room for 2) Capacity: 61 rooms Green Features: Solar panels; Hot water is produced by the heat generated by the air-conditioner; Sewage treatment plant on premises; Garbage bags are made from recycled milk pouches; Staff members are shown - 'An Inconvenient Truth' -- the award winning documentary on Global Warming by Former US Vice-President, Al Gore. Villa Magnolia Location: Carovigno Brindisi, Italy Price: $250 per person Capacity: 6 people Green Features: Renewable energy; Rainwater collection; Local and organic produce; Kigelia Camp Ruaha Location: Ruaha National Park, Tanzania Price: $500-$700 per person Capacity: 12 guests in 6 tents. Green Features: Solar power; Kerosene-fuelled lighting; Organic waste management; Environmentally-friendly appliances; Recycled water is used for plants. The Cloudlands Location: Blue Mountains, Australia Price: $125 per person Capacity: 2-7 people Green Features: Shower timers; Passive solar energy and solar panels. Three Camel Lodge Location: Gobi, Mongolia Price: $120-$300 per person/per night (includes variety of sightseeing trips)

Capacity: 45 rooms and 15 suites Green Features: Solar and wind energy; Local, free-range and organic ingredients; Ridgewood Wilderness Lodge Location: Kachemak State Park, Alaska, U.S. Price: $375 per person Capacity: 10 guests. Green Features: Sustainable design; Energy-efficient practices. Chateau Mcely Location: Jabkenice Game Park, near Prague, The Czech Republic Price: $450 (room/suite for 2) Capacity: 24 rooms and suites Green Features: Powered by renewable energy; Energy-efficient appliances; Water waste treatment system; Recycling; Southwaite Green Location: Lake District, England Price: $580 (two-bedroom cottage) Capacity: 4 cottages Green Features: Solar panels; Energy efficient design and appliances; Electricity from wholly renewable sources; Rainwater harvesting for flushing toilets; Organic linens; The Good Hotel Location: San Francisco, California, U.S. Price: $120 (room for 2) Capacity: unknown Green Features: Decor uses recycled and eco-friendly materials; Renewable energy; Energy-efficient appliances; Complementary parking for Hybrid vehicles. Trout Point Lodge Location: Nova Scotia, Canada Price: $180 (room for 3) Capacity: 13 rooms Green Features: Energy-saving lighting; Natural massive timber insulation; No air conditioners--instead cross ventilation; Waste water from the Lodge feeds the vegetable, herb, and flower gardens; Meals feature mainly local produce. Frégate Island Location: Seychelles Price: Up to $1,400 per villa. Capacity: Private island accommodating up to 40 vacationers in 16 villas. Green Features: Non-polluting rechargeable battery; Solar-powered guest buggy fleet iand bicycles for guests and staff; Carbon-offsetting initiatives; Treated waste water is used for irrigation; Restaurants feature local and organic produce. Sarinbuana Lodge Location: Batukaru, Bali, Indonesia Prices: $100 per bungalow (1-2 people) Capacity: 5 bungalows and tree-houses Green Features: Hand-crafted bungalows and furniture; Vigilius Mountain Resort Location: South Tyrol, Italy Price: $500 (room for two) Capacity: 41 rooms Green Features: Car-free area (hotel can be reached on foot or by cable car); Energy-efficient appliances and high quality isolation; Comprehensive and sustainable thermal system; Recycling water system.

