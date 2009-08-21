Now You Can Go On Vacation And Save The World!

Tired of being a selfish hedonist planet-destroyer?  Now you can go on a vacation that saves the world!

(Sort of.)

From renewable energy to customised water recycling to feeding organic waste to pigs, exclusive posh resorts around the world are adopting feel-good accommodations for guilt-free vacations.

Of course, some of the so-called green features of these resorts are a joke: Such as the hotel staffers in India forced to sit through An Inconvenient Truth.  But at least they’re trying.

Some of the trips will cost you a fortune.  Some actually won’t.  (Private islands in the Seychelles go for $1,400 per person, but $120 will get you a sustainable bungalow in Indonesia.)

Hotel Tritone

Location: Lipari, north-east of Sicily, Italy

Price: $220 (room for 2)

Capacity: 39 rooms

Green Features: Special water flow regulators and energy saving appliances; Recycling; Local produce.

Ecocamp Patagonia

Location: Patagonia, Chile

Price: $1,059 per person for four-day packages (including wild-viewing trips)

Capacity: Up to 32 guests.

Green Features: Uses 100% renewable energy; Comprehensive recycling; Propane for heating and cooking; neighbouring farm Estancia Las Torres have pigs that eat the camp's organic waste;

The Orchid

Location: New Delhi, India

Price: $216 (room for 2)

Capacity: 61 rooms

Green Features: Solar panels; Hot water is produced by the heat generated by the air-conditioner; Sewage treatment plant on premises; Garbage bags are made from recycled milk pouches; Staff members are shown - 'An Inconvenient Truth' -- the award winning documentary on Global Warming by Former US Vice-President, Al Gore.

Villa Magnolia

Location: Carovigno Brindisi, Italy

Price: $250 per person

Capacity: 6 people

Green Features: Renewable energy; Rainwater collection; Local and organic produce;

Kigelia Camp Ruaha

Location: Ruaha National Park, Tanzania

Price: $500-$700 per person

Capacity: 12 guests in 6 tents.

Green Features: Solar power; Kerosene-fuelled lighting; Organic waste management; Environmentally-friendly appliances; Recycled water is used for plants.

The Cloudlands

Location: Blue Mountains, Australia

Price: $125 per person

Capacity: 2-7 people

Green Features: Shower timers; Passive solar energy and solar panels.

Three Camel Lodge

Location: Gobi, Mongolia

Price: $120-$300 per person/per night (includes variety of sightseeing trips)

Capacity: 45 rooms and 15 suites

Green Features: Solar and wind energy; Local, free-range and organic ingredients;

Ridgewood Wilderness Lodge

Location: Kachemak State Park, Alaska, U.S.

Price: $375 per person

Capacity: 10 guests.

Green Features: Sustainable design; Energy-efficient practices.

Chateau Mcely

Location: Jabkenice Game Park, near Prague, The Czech Republic

Price: $450 (room/suite for 2)

Capacity: 24 rooms and suites

Green Features: Powered by renewable energy; Energy-efficient appliances; Water waste treatment system; Recycling;

Southwaite Green

Location: Lake District, England

Price: $580 (two-bedroom cottage)

Capacity: 4 cottages

Green Features: Solar panels; Energy efficient design and appliances; Electricity from wholly renewable sources; Rainwater harvesting for flushing toilets; Organic linens;

The Good Hotel

Location: San Francisco, California, U.S.

Price: $120 (room for 2)

Capacity: unknown

Green Features: Decor uses recycled and eco-friendly materials; Renewable energy; Energy-efficient appliances; Complementary parking for Hybrid vehicles.

Trout Point Lodge

Location: Nova Scotia, Canada

Price: $180 (room for 3)

Capacity: 13 rooms

Green Features: Energy-saving lighting; Natural massive timber insulation; No air conditioners--instead cross ventilation; Waste water from the Lodge feeds the vegetable, herb, and flower gardens; Meals feature mainly local produce.

Frégate Island

Location: Seychelles

Price: Up to $1,400 per villa.

Capacity: Private island accommodating up to 40 vacationers in 16 villas.

Green Features: Non-polluting rechargeable battery; Solar-powered guest buggy fleet iand bicycles for guests and staff; Carbon-offsetting initiatives; Treated waste water is used for irrigation; Restaurants feature local and organic produce.

Sarinbuana Lodge

Location: Batukaru, Bali, Indonesia

Prices: $100 per bungalow (1-2 people)

Capacity: 5 bungalows and tree-houses

Green Features: Hand-crafted bungalows and furniture;

Vigilius Mountain Resort

Location: South Tyrol, Italy

Price: $500 (room for two)

Capacity: 41 rooms

Green Features: Car-free area (hotel can be reached on foot or by cable car); Energy-efficient appliances and high quality isolation; Comprehensive and sustainable thermal system; Recycling water system.

