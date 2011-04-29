GoPRO And YouTube Step In To Save 3D Sports Video From The Technology Graveyard

Two companies have recently taken steps that could save 3D video from joining the mini disc player in the grave yard of forgotten technologies. New releases from GoPRO and YouTube will help solve two of the format’s most basic problems: content and distribution.



GoPRO has recently released a HD 3D camera set up for extreme Joe-Schmoe, and YouTube has upgraded their 3D platform for him to show off his exploits.

Content

GoPRO designs cameras for “activity image capture.” They have created a simple to use 1080p camera and casing set up that attaches to cars, surfboards, helmets, ski poles, and almost anything else. This isn’t the camera on the tripod at graduation, it’s the camera on the end of the skier’s pole as he makes his way out of an avalanche.

Their latest release is the GoPRO 3D HERO. This set up allows two HD HERO cameras to capture video side by side simultaneously. This camera and similar cameras, are allowing the general consumer to produce content actually worth watching in 3D versus standard 2D.

So if you have ever thought: “I have no use for 3D video, what’s wrong with 2D?”, maybe you’re just too boring for it. Who wants to watch 3D video of little Susie’s birthday party? No one. Who wants a 3D video of the family white water rafting trip? Everyone. GoPRO is creating proper HD 3D content that is exciting to watch.

Platform

I don’t own a 3D television, and I only shell out one million dollars for a 3D movie ticket at the theatre if James Cameron made it. However, I like 3D content and I think it has some really cool applications. YouTube has recently solved my dilemma by giving the internet a mass platform to release HD 3D footage.

The addition of a 3D tab (see video below) in the HUD of properly formatted videos provides a variety of options. The user can select the type of glasses or monitor being used to match the most appropriate 3D channel. There are also options for none 3D viewing of videos, including your choice of right or left cameras and the mythical “cross eyed” mode.

Check out the video below of the USC ski and snowboard team on a recent trip to Mammoth Mountain in California. Set the video to 1080p, grab your favourite 3D glasses, and soak in the future of 3D:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.