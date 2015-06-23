Someone just bought a slab of pavement in London for £125,000

Britons are snapping up converted garages and broom closets as homes and paying hundreds of thousands of pounds for parking space – so it is perhaps unsurprising that someone just bought a slab of pavement for £125,000 ($US197,378).

Here it is in Islington, north London:

Savills Auctions The, apparently, lucrative slab of concrete.

According to Savills Auctions, as reported first in the Guardian newspaper, someone paid more than £100,000 ($US157,902) above the lot’s reserve price for the land. There is no property on the 560 square feet worth of concrete but Savills says its got “potential.”

“There may be potential for a variety of uses such as Saturday market stalls, mobile coffee shop, advertising or re-establish the former building subject to the requisite consents,” said the auction guide, which sold off the pavement on behalf of a property company which bought it in 1968.

This is what it looks like from the roadside.

Savill’s Look at the lucrative pavement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.