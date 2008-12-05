Saved By Zero?

Despite tough talk earlier this year, the European central banker chopped interest rates 75 basis points today. That cut, the biggest in the history of the ECB, was steeper than expected, pushing the benchmark rate down to 2.5.



Jeff Cane at Portfolio explains the signficance of interest rates being pushed down:

The moves come just days after Ben Bernanke, the Federal Reserve chairman, signaled that U.S. interest rates would also be soon heading toward zero.

Zero interest rates are very rare, and there are concerns that they will have little stimulating effect on the economy. The massive unwinding of leverage around the world means that there already is liquidity in the system; there is just no worthwhile place to deploy. Investors and businesses may have already priced in zero interest rates. When they hit bottom, it won’t matter.

And then there is the example of Japan. After a bursting of real-estate and stock-market bubble, the Bank of Japan slashed rates to zero. But the Japanese economy simply crept to a near halt in the 1990’s. Its benchmark rate is still 0.3 per cent.

“Zero is almost a sign of complete and total failure,” the economist Ed Yardeni has said. “It is reminiscent of Japan, and Japan was not exactly a success story.”

There’s little doubt that these shockingly low interest rates will allow asset prices to inflate in favoured areas of the economy. We suspect that infrastructure and green tech will be two areas that will rise. Unfortunately, low interest rates do not magically create wealth to back up the asset inflation they produce, which means we’re likely in for another round of bubblicious economics.

