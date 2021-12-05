22 details you may have missed in the new ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot’s second season

Max presents a new menu item: Screech’s Spaghetti Burger. Screech’s Spaghetti Burger is a tribute to Dustin Diamond, who died in February 2021. NBC/Peacock The first episode of season two ends by honoring Screech, who has recently passed away within the universe of the show. In real life, the actor who played Screech, Dustin Diamond, died in February 2021. Screech’s Spaghetti Burger is a callback to an episode from the original series where the gang sells “Screech’s Spaghetti Sauce” in memorable flask jars.

In that same scene, Screech’s robot, Kevin, makes an appearance. Kevin the robot is back from the International Space Station. NBC/Peacock Kevin delivers the burgers to the table. When Kelly says he’s looking great, he notes that he’s had some work done. It’s worth noting that Kevin was also mentioned, though not seen, in season one of the revival — he and Screech both didn’t appear in season one because they were together on the International Space Station, naturally.

The Sweetheart Dance is still an important tradition. The Sweetheart Dance is still going strong at Bayside. NBC/Peacock This is the one where the students claim their dates to the dance with those big red hearts. In the revival, the dance only lasts a few minutes, as part of one big event that includes all of the key dances that would have taken place while they were all doing remote learning.

Mac must have learned a lot about subliminal messaging from his father and assumed it worked best with one particular song. ‘Don’t Leave With Your Love’ was in the original show. NBC/Peacock Zack recorded a subliminal message on Kelly’s cassette tape of the new Bo Revere song, “Don’t Leave With Your Love.” That backfired, and yet, Mac is up to same schemes — and in an even bigger way. He has a tape for just about every occasion, but the one he gives Aisha plays that exact same song. It’s also a “Saved by the Bell” original song, of course.

That same form of subliminal messaging is still getting the Morris men into trouble, by way of an angry mob of teenage girls. Both Zack and Mac are surrounded by teenage girls. NBC/Peacock While Zack’s scheme has the girls of Bayside all begging him to be his date (after he’s been caught), Mac is faced with an angrier mob of girls who have realized what he’s been up to.

Jessie’s still mad about those Styrofoam cups. Jessie finally gets her cut day in the revival. NBC/Peacock At least she finally gets her cut day. In high school, she missed out on cut day to try to stop a Styrofoam cup delivery (with Graham). It was on that same episode that she and Slater decided it would best to see other people. Years later, Slater convinces Jessie to finally take that much needed cut day. Then he makes it a point to take her to a place where they still use Styrofoam cups — all to get her focused on something other than her divorce.

The Bayside students still love a good Teen Line, and they even use the same type of phones. The revival’s Teen Line still uses old-fashioned corded landline phones. NBC/Peacock The original series did something like this twice. Once, it was out of Zack’s bedroom as part of a scam. The second time, it was done through the school, much like the one we see in the revival.

A familiar name appears. Pay attention to the name of the author of Zack’s fictional book. NBC/Peacock While not a reference to the original series, this one’s still a great little detail. Zack is reading a book to Mac titled “How to Win Dudes & Influence Babes” by Dashiell Driscoll. Dashiell Driscoll is not only a writer on the revival, but he’s also the cohost of a podcast with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and he’s the creator of the infamous “Zack Morris is Trash” videos.

Another character faces a struggle when he has dinner with his rich girlfriend’s family. This scene with Devante and Nadia echoes a Screech scene from the original show. NBC/Peacock Granted, this goes much better for Devante — Nadia’s parents are more understanding of him than Violet’s parents were of Screech. Of course, Devante is much less awkward in this situation than Screech was too. There’s a fun reference to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” here too, when Devante is amazed that his girlfriend’s family has their own “Geoffrey.”

Mac kidnaps Valley’s mascot. Mac takes another cue from his dad. NBC/Peacock Just like his dad did years ago, Mac kidnaps Valley’s mascot. The rivalry between Bayside and Valley remains strong.

Valley is still pulling the same old pranks, too. The Valley students haven’t upgraded their pranks since the original show. NBC/Peacock Once again, the kids at Valley toilet paper the halls of Bayside as part of a prank war. They also steal Bayside’s mascot, though luckily, the mascot in the reboot is a stuffed animal, and not Screech in a costume.

Slater is still upset over the loss of his chameleon, Artie. Years later, Slater is still really broken up about Artie. NBC/Peacock Slater mentions this in a therapy session, but he’s not ready to talk about it. In high school, he had a really hard time with the death of his best friend and pet chameleon.

Jessie channels confidence from “that time she spent in Vegas.” Elizabeth Berkley Lauren gets to poke fun at an infamous moment from her career here. NBC/Peacock This is another one that isn’t a reference to the original series, but it’s one die-hard fans will understand. After “Saved by the Bell,” Elizabeth Berkley Lauren starred in the film “Showgirls.” The actress clearly has some fun revisiting that here.

Zack still defaults to dressing as a woman if he has to disguise himself. Zack’s disguise is a lot more convincing in the revival, thanks to that realistic mask. NBC/Peacock Zack has never had a problem with disguising himself as a woman, and he’s still willing to do just that. This time, his costume is a lot more convincing – he looks like a totally different person until he pulls off that mask!

The oil-spill incident with Becky the duck left a long-lasting impression on Jessie. Jamie recalls how his mom reacted to the BP oil spill. NBC/Peacock Jamie tells his friends that after the BP oil spill, Jessie convinced every executive to adopt a pet duck.

Slater and Jessie get trapped together once again. Slater and Jessie are drawn back together this season. NBC/Peacock This time, it’s in an air vent as opposed to a boiler room, but the results are pretty similar. There’s something about these situations that bring Slater and Jessie back together every time.

The song “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” is still a staple at school dances. One of the best parts of the revival’s second season is Slater and Jessie rekindling their romance. NBC/Peacock Slater and Jessie sang this Michael Bolton song while Zack and Kelly had their gut-wrenching breakup just outside, in one of the most memorable music moments of the series. In the revival, Slater and Jessie are finding their way back to one another and dance to that very same song.

In Slater’s mind, Jessie was around during “Saved by the Bell: The College Years.” Elizabeth Berkley Lauren didn’t appear in ‘Saved by the Bell: The College Years’ after the original show ended. NBC/Peacock She wasn’t. And the “other girl who’s also anxious with curly hair” that Jessie is referring to, of course, is Alex.

Slater admits he didn’t learn Spanish until “The College Years.” This refers back to a specific episode from ‘The College Years’ spin-off. NBC/Peacock In this conversation with Aisha, he tells her it wasn’t until “The College Years” that he learned Spanish . He’s referring to an episode of “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” where he starts learning more about his Mexican roots, and it’s the first time it’s even mentioned that he’s Mexican.

Principal Toddman sings Zack’s version of the school song. Zack’s memorable school-song lyrics reappear in the revival. NBC/Peacock When Zack tried to win a contest for the best school song, his friends outsmarted him and performed something better. But the lyrics “Bayside is the school that’s cool and you know that it’s true” must have still made an impression.

Jamie is so “excited,” just like his mom. This ‘I’m so excited’ moment has completely different, more humorous context, but it’s a clear nod to the original. NBC/Peacock Jamie exclaims, “I’m so excited! I’m so excited! I’m so…” and then he gets sick. This is much more lighthearted than when his mother broke down in tears in that classic scene.