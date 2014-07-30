This Hack Lets People Save Your Snapchats For All Of Eternity

One of Snapchat’s defining features is how shared photos and messages disappear after they’re viewed. You can always screenshot a good one, but the sender will be able to see what you’ve done.

But if you’re looking to secretly save Snapchat gems for posterity, Taylor Lorenz of The Daily Dot has a hack for you. And it’s called SnapKeep.

The app lets you log in with your Snapchat username and use the service in exactly the same way — except for the disappearing part. All you do is download the free app.

Log into your account. (Note: this will automatically log you out of Snapchat since you can’t use the login for two apps at once, but you can just log back in anytime you want.)

The app looks pretty similar to Snapchat except you can open any snap whenever you want without any time limits.

You can easily save any snap to your Camera Roll, and the sender will have no idea.

And there you have it. You can now save as many Snapchats as you want — in total secrecy. Although, if you want to save unlimited stories, you’ll have to upgrade for $US0.99.

Now you’ll never have to worry about quickly screenshotting that super embarrassing photo of your coworker.

For other cool Snapchat hacks — like drawing super straight lines, uploading photos and videos from your phone, and how to create customisable friends lists — check out Lorenz’s full post on The Daily Dot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.