Save Us From Our Strengths

Call me Scrooge, but when I hear the phrase “strengths-based” organisation, I find myself cringing.



The idea that organisations ought to focus on developing the strengths of their employees rather than trying to help them fix their weaknesses was introduced and popularised by the consulting firm Gallup.

Much the same approach characterises the fast-growing field of positive psychology. Don’t get bogged down in the depressing psychopathology of your childhood, the positive psychologists say, echoing Abe Maslow and the pioneers of humanistic psychology. Instead, cultivate qualities like happiness and appreciation, and they’ll inexorably get stronger while your less desirable traits recede in importance.

These are sunny and appealing notions. Who wants to hear about shortcomings, after all, much less try to fix them when change is so difficult? Why not just get better at what we already enjoy and do well, and stay away from what we don’t?

The problem is that ignoring our weaknesses doesn’t make them go away, nor negate the toll they take on our effectiveness. Instead, narrowing attention to the preferred aspects of ourselves vastly oversimplifies who we are, what stands in our way, and what it takes to operate at our best.

The worst irony is that a strength overused eventually turns into a liability—as the researchers Robert E. Kaplan and Robert Kaiser demonstrated so persuasively in an HBR article several years ago. “There is always an optimum value,” the philosopher Gregory Bateson once explained, “beyond which anything is toxic, no matter what: oxygen, sleep, psychotherapy, philosophy.”

So, too, for strengths. The missteps we make and the damage we inflict on others is less the result of failing to fully utilise our strengths and more the consequence of overvaluing and over-relying on them—precisely because they come more easily to us.

I know this all too well about myself. One of my strengths, I long believed, was the capacity to be straightforward and direct with people, even around difficult subjects. Over the years, I’ve learned that too much righteous honesty, unmediated by empathy, can be hurtful and counterproductive.

Too much empathy, on the other hand, can lead to indulging and enabling others, and neglecting one’s self. Think of empathy and honesty as positive opposites, inextricably intertwined. Both are necessary. Neither is sufficient by itself. It makes no sense to train your biceps while ignoring your triceps.

My challenge hasn’t been to be more direct with others. What I’ve needed to learn—and continue to learn—is how to be more attuned to what others are feeling, and more balanced and thoughtful in the way I tell them what I’m thinking and feeling.

No strength is reliably a strength by itself. Too much passion eventually becomes overbearing, but too much sober moderation leads to boring blandness. Too much introspection devolves into self-absorption, but too little results in superficiality. Confidence untempered by humility turns into arrogance. Tenacity unbalanced by flexibility congeals into rigidity. Courage without prudence becomes recklessness. Charm ungrounded in authenticity is simply disingenuousness.

Think about your own greatest strength for a moment . What does it look like when you overuse it? What’s the positive opposite you need to cultivate to create a more nuanced sort of strength?

Holding our opposites is no easy task. They frequently feel contradictory and all of us crave certainty in an increasingly complex and bewildering world. It makes us feel safer. But settling for easy answers by choosing up sides rarely feels nourishing for long. Settling for our strengths is the easy way out.

To make the most of what we’ve got, we must instead take on the messy whole of who we are. That means making the best possible use of our strengths, but also slogging away at the weaknesses they can serve to reveal.

We don’t need leaders who’ve got it figured out. Rather, we need ones who feel confident in and clear about their strengths, but are also courageous enough to recognise and take on their shortcomings. It’s a paradoxical challenge we all face: to hold ourselves fiercely accountable for becoming more of what we’re capable of being, but to simultaneously accept ourselves exactly as we are.

