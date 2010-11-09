Save Time And Money For Your Business With Cloud Computing (Webinar)

When you start your business, you want to do what you love, not set up computers. But getting IT right is one of the biggest challenges for small business owners. Choosing hardware, software, and someone to run it all saps valuable resources you’d rather devote to driving revenue or recruiting top-notch employees.



That’s why cloud-computing can be a boon for small businesses, saving time, money, and energy better spent elsewhere. Moving essential computer services into the cloud alleviates the need for locally-managed file servers to handle email and contact software, among others.

Business Insider runs entirely “in the cloud” and in this webinar, we’ll share what we’ve learned and how it has benefited our business.

Join us on Wednesday at 2pm ET to learn how small businesses can boost their bottom lines by using the cloud. Click here to sign up in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.