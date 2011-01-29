The World's 10 Greenest Cars

Your car doesn’t have to be a drain on your wallet and on the environment. New leaps have been made that are quickly easing our dependence on gasoline as a means of powering our automobiles.



Whether it’s a hybrid or one of the new electric-only vehicles, consider one of these green cars for your next purchase.

We took a look at reviews from Yahoo Autos’ list of the greenest high-tech cars that will get you around efficiently and affordably.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.