The World's 10 Greenest Cars

Your car doesn’t have to be a drain on your wallet and on the environment. New leaps have been made that are quickly easing our dependence on gasoline as a means of powering our automobiles.
Whether it’s a hybrid or one of the new electric-only vehicles, consider one of these green cars for your next purchase.
We took a look at reviews from Yahoo Autos’ list of the greenest high-tech cars that will get you around efficiently and affordably.
Type: Electric hybrid
Fuel economy: 31/34 mpg
Price: $32,370
Yahoo Autos calls The Ford Escape Hybrid the most fuel-efficient SUV on the market. Don't worry about about how long those hybrid motors and batteries will last - over 1,500 Ford Escape Hybrids are in regular service as NYC taxi cabs. The main difference between driving an Escape Hybrid and driving a regular Escape (other than fuel economy) is the handling.
Type: Gasoline
Fuel economy: 37/28 mpg
Price: $17,120
It's small size and huge manoeuvrability makes the Fiesta perfectly suited for urban driving. It's also the only car on this list that's entirely gas-powered. User reviews on Yahoo Autos state that the car is 'lots of fun to drive. Handles very crisply and shifts nicely.'
Type: Electric hybrid
Fuel economy: 35/31 mpg
Price: $26,675
In addition to being affordable and efficient, the Camry Hybrid incorporates gas pedal modifications that prevent unintended acceleration. It's a great hybrid that looks exactly like a conventional gas-powered car. Reviews on Yahoo Autos praise it for its roominess and Toyota's reputation for reliability.
Type: Electric hybrid
Fuel economy: 41/36 mpg
Price: $25,712
The Mercury Milan I4 Hybrid stacks up really well against other conventional gas-powered sedans, except that you won't spend nearly as much money on fuel. Yahoo Autos likes the car's powerful engine and its respectable 36 miles per gallon when driving in the city.
Type: Electric
Fuel economy: 300 miles per charge
Price: $41,000
One of the first truly practical fully-electric cars. The Chevy Volt will meet the driving needs of a majority of the population and do it without requiring any gas at all. According to the gadget review website PocketLint.com, it even has an app for iPhone, Android, and Blackberry that lets you monitor the battery, lock and unlock the doors, and even start the car.
Type: Electric
Fuel economy: 100 miles per charge
Price: $32,780
We're still waiting to see it out on the road but the Leaf should be available soon. When it is, you'll have yet another zero-emission car to consider. Nissan says it goes up to 90 MPH and provides room for five passengers.
Type: Electric hybrid
Fuel economy: 36/41 mpg
Price: $28,240
According to iGuida, the 2011 Ford Fusion is the best car for you if you want a spacious mid-size sedan that delivers solid overall performance and great economy. Front wheel drive makes this car very safe by keeping the weight of the engine directly on top of the wheels. Get real-time traffic and weather mapping and connect your iPod to make your drive safe and fun.
Type: Natural gas
Fuel economy: 36/24 mpg
Price: $25,490
The Civic has consistently been one of the most popular cars sold in America. Edmund's lauds it for being reliable, economic, and environmentally sound. The latest Civic offers a fresh and dramatic redesign with lots of different options, making it a very good and practical choice for consumers.
Type: Electric hybrid
Fuel economy: 43/40 mpg
Price: $23,100
The 2010 Insight lets drivers make the most of the car's interior space with seating for five passengers. Reviewers on Edmund's are less than pleased with the amount of road noise that a driver may have to deal with, but for those wanting a hybrid, this is much more affordable than the Prius.
Type: Electric hybrid
Fuel economy: 48/51 mpg
Price: $28,070
Prius has become the go-to name for green automobiles. Yahoo Autos describes how it has been completely redesigned for 2010 and continues to get more popular as it becomes more and more efficient. If you're an avid driver, you'll notice significantly reduced fuel costs with the unrivalled mileage this thing gets.
The plug-in Prius doesn't go on sale to the general public until 2012, but Zipcar has eight of them available for rent today as part of a testing program with Toyota, according to the Wall Street Journal.
