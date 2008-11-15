Save The Hotel Gansevoort: Hold Your Event There

Nightlife blog Down by the Hipster posted this ad from the Hotel Gansevoort enticing people to hold their events at the hotel by offering a discount for get-togethers between now and March 2009.



Clearly this is a different time than 2005 when the hotel hosted events like OK! magazine’s glitzy launch party and a rebranding party for USA Network and was Lindsay Lohan’s favourite hotspot.

