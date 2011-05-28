IDEA OF THE DAY: An Eco-Friendly Universal Charger

Photo: iDapt

The idea: A universal, eco-friendly charger with interchangeable tips that will charge phones, iPods, cameras, eBooks and tablets.

Whose idea: iDapt

Why it’s brilliant:The iDapt allows you to charge two devices at the same time. It also turns off automatically when the devices are fully charged or while not in use.The dual charger, which comes with a car adaptor, sells for $24.99.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.