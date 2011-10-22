SAVE THE DATE: The Second EU Summit Is Next Wednesday

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy just announced that the second EU summit will take place on the evening of October 26.



That will follow a big meeting on Sunday of EU heads of state.

News surfaced that EU leaders would be forced to hold a second summit to debate a solution to the eurozone crisis yesterday. They announced that the summit would take place by October 26.

Somehow the fact that they’re leaving everything to the last moment isn’t surprising.

Just be happy they’re not stealing another Sunday.

