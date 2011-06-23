SAVE THE DATE: June 28 Is Going To Be Huge

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Greece watchers should already have June 28 circled on their calendars.First of all, it’s the supposed date of the huge austerity vote, that will probably come down to the wire.



But just to ratchet up the pressure, a big Greek union has called for a general strike that day, which means we’re basically guaranteed a day of huge drama, with tons of great live footage from Syntagma square. Actually, it’s scheduled to be a 48-hour strike, bringing the country to a standstill.

We’re already anticipating the flash crash jokes

