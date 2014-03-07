Devastating PSA Shows What Happens When A Girl's Happy Childhood Is Ruined By War [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Save The Children UK made a devastating public service announcement from the ad agency Don’t Panic that shows a little girl’s happy childhood of birthday parties and loving parents slowly morph into a nightmare filled with gas masks and late-night airstrikes. The commercial successfully conveys the idea that Save the Children’s efforts in Syria should be important even to people whose lives have not been overturned by war.

McDonald’s is receiving mixed reviews of a commercial that encourages people to visit 365Black.com, a website it created to celebrate black history year-round.

Arnold VP/group planning director/digital director Matthew Baker is leaving the agency for a new job at Anomaly.

Time Magazine introduced redesigns of its web and mobile sites Wednesday evening. The new site will include large mobile advertising units that unfurl as readers scroll through stories.

Newsweek will relaunch in print Friday with a cover story about Satoshi Nakamoto, the man who is said to have invented Bitcoin.

Yahoo acquired Vizify, a startup that helps people create visualizations of social media data.

LinkedIn is expanding its Sponsored InMail advertising product, available on desktop since 2009, to mobile devices. The product allows marketers to send targeted messages to users once every 60 days.

The music advertising startup F# made an app for people headed to Austin this weekend that creates playlists made up of music acts performing at South By Southwest this year.

