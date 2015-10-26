You need this app if you have too many photos on your iPhone

Alex Heath

Suffering from photo overload on your iPhone?

An app called Gallery Doctor uses algorithms to scan your camera roll and present you with photos you may want to delete. It’s incredibly useful for freeing up precious storage space.

Here’s how it works:

If this message is all too real for you...

YouTube / iUpdateOS

You probably have too many photos on your iPhone.

Tech Insider

Go to the App Store and search for Gallery Doctor. It costs $2.99.

Tech Insider

There's an Android version too that is free to download.

When you open the app, it will start scanning your photo library for photos you might want to delete.

Tech Insider

You don't have to leave the app open for it to keep working. It will send you a notification when it's ready for you to review your photos.

Tech Insider

Once your iPhone has been scanned, Gallery Doctor gives your library an overall health score.

Tech Insider

The lower the percentage the better. You'll also see how much storage you have left on your iPhone.

There are three categories of photos for you to review. Let's check out 'bad photos' first.

You can see photos the app thinks are just plain bad. They can be blurry, dark, overexposed, or even poorly composed.

Tech Insider

I may want to keep some of these concert photos, but some could definitely be deleted.

Long press on a thumbnail to have it temporarily fill the screen -- that way you'll get a better look before you decide to delete.

You can select or deselect all photos at once.

Tech Insider

Gallery Doctor also shows similar photos you may want to delete.

Tech Insider

It will mark the 'best photo' it thinks you might want to keep. But you can still tap each thumbnail to save it or mark it for the trash.

How the best photo is picked sometimes feels random.

Tech Insider

Gallery Doctor's algorithms aren't perfect. It won't always pick what you think the best photo is from a batch of similar ones, but it's generally on point.

You'll get a warning before the app deletes photos.

Tech Insider

One last chance before the point of no return...

The final section of the app asks you to save or delete photos one at a time.

Tech Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.