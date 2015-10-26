You need this app if you have too many photos on your iPhone

Suffering from photo overload on your iPhone?
An app called Gallery Doctor uses algorithms to scan your camera roll and present you with photos you may want to delete. It’s incredibly useful for freeing up precious storage space.
Here’s how it works:
When you open the app, it will start scanning your photo library for photos you might want to delete.
You don't have to leave the app open for it to keep working. It will send you a notification when it's ready for you to review your photos.
The lower the percentage the better. You'll also see how much storage you have left on your iPhone.
There are three categories of photos for you to review. Let's check out 'bad photos' first.
You can see photos the app thinks are just plain bad. They can be blurry, dark, overexposed, or even poorly composed.
I may want to keep some of these concert photos, but some could definitely be deleted.
Long press on a thumbnail to have it temporarily fill the screen -- that way you'll get a better look before you decide to delete.
It will mark the 'best photo' it thinks you might want to keep. But you can still tap each thumbnail to save it or mark it for the trash.
Gallery Doctor's algorithms aren't perfect. It won't always pick what you think the best photo is from a batch of similar ones, but it's generally on point.
One last chance before the point of no return...
