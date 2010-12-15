How To Save An Hour By Building Your Resume With LinkedIn

LinkedIn continues to create new ways to land you that first interview.

Photo: Douwe-Jan Rozema

LinkedIn launched a new tool last week that lets you use your profile to create a professional resume.The feature works great, and if you keep your LinkedIn profile updated, you’ll have a new resume in no time. Once you’re done you can export the file to a PDF or share it across your social networks.



There are 11 templates to choose from, ranging from classic designs with a corporate feel to a few artistic ones with bubbly letters and your profile photo. No matter what your profession is, there’s a style for you.

Save yourself an hour of hacking away in Microsoft Word and use LinkedIn crank out a stylish resume in a few minutes. You can get started with LinkedIn’s resume builder by clicking here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.