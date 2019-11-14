The Apple AirPods Pro are $14 off on Amazon, and stacking discounts from Amex, Chase, or Discover can save you up to $64

Dave Smith/Business Insider

Amazon is running a discount on Apple AirPods Pro – they’re marked down from $US249 to $US234.98. This is a great opportunity to save, especially since these AirPods were just released and rarely go on sale.

If you have an Amex, Chase, or Discover card, you could potentially save even more by stacking another discount.

Check to see if you’re eligible to save up to $US50 by putting one credit card point toward your Amazon purchase.

This could reduce the price for the AirPods Pro to $US184.98 – a $US64 savings.

Don’t wait if you’re interested – this AirPods Pro discount will likely disappear quickly.

If Apple’s new AirPods Pro are on your wishlist – or that of someone else you’re shopping for this holiday season – you might not want to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to make the purchase. Currently,Amazon is offering the AirPods Pro for $US234.98, about a $US14 discount.

Considering that the AirPods Pro were released less than a month ago and that premium Apple products rarely go on sale, this is a great opportunity to save. Even better, you could be able to get an even bigger discount if you have a rewards credit card from Amex, Chase, or Discover and you’re eligible for a savings promotion through Amazon.

How to stack the AirPods discount with additional savings

Amazon partners with credit card issuers to offer very valuable discounts from time to time. With these promotions, you only have to use 1 credit card point toward your purchase, and you’ll be eligible for up to $US50 off your Amazon purchase.

Here’s a breakdown of the different promotions we’ve seen circulating recently. Not everyone with a card from Amex, Chase, or Discover will be eligible for these discounts, as they are targeted to certain cardholders, but it’s worth taking the few seconds to check.

Save up to $US50 on your Amazon purchase with 1 Amex point

If you have an Amex card that earns Membership Rewards points like the Platinum Card® from American Express or the American Express® Green Card, check here to see if you’re eligible for up to $US50 off your Amazon purchase. This would bring the price of the AirPods Pro down to $US184.98 – about $US64 off the standard price.

There are two versions of this discount: $US20 off a $US100 Amazon purchase when you use at least 1 Amex point toward your order, and save 20% off your Amazon purchase – up to $US50 – by using just 1 Amex point toward your order.

I’m not targeted for either version of the discount this time around, though I previously was eligible for 20% off and was able to stack the deal with Prime Day savings to get almost $US60 off my $US167 order. And, for what it’s worth, one of my colleagues was eligible for this offer.

Get $US15 off a $US60 Amazon purchase with 1 Chase point

Those with a Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, should check to see if they’re eligible for $US15 off an Amazon order of $US60+ when they use at least 1 Chase point toward their purchase.

Once, again, I struck out and wasn’t eligible for the promotion this time around, but if you are included in this offer, you’d pay just $US219.98 for the AirPods Pro, a savings of about $US29.

Save up to $US50 at Amazon with 1 Discover point

If you have a Discover card, you’ll want to check here to see whether you’re eligible for this version of the Amazon discount. If you are included in this promotion, you can get 20% off your Amazon order when you use at least 1 Discover point to pay for your purchase on Amazon.

According to Doctor of Credit, there’s also a version of this offer that gets you $US10 off an order of $US50 or more. I don’t have a Discover card, but my colleague was eligible for this offer.

Don’t use more than 1 credit card point toward your order

If you’re able to stack one of these discounts with the AirPods Pro sale on Amazon, you’ll be saving anywhere from $US29 to $US64. And you only have to part with one credit card point to do it.

While you can use more points to cover a portion, or even all, of your purchase, we wouldn’t recommend it. That’s because you can get much more value from your rewards when you use them for travel, so if you’re looking to maximise your rewards, using just 1 point toward your Amazon purchase is the way to go.

Whether or not you’re eligible for one of these Amazon discounts through a card issuer, we recommend jumping on this AirPods Pro deal sooner than later – it likely won’t stick around for long.

