DEAL OF THE DAY: save 50% on these premium noise-cancelling headphones

You’re going to want to jump on this deal quickly.

Today only, you can get Sony’s premium noise-cancelling headphones for 50% off.

The quality headphones have dual noise sensors that provide up to 99.4% noise cancelation.

The headphones have comfortable ear-pads with swivel design. They also come with a handy travel case and in-flight adaptor.

So all those crying babies on your flight? You won’t have to worry about them keeping you up anymore with these headphones.

Sony MDR1RNC premium noise-cancelling headphones: $US249.99 $US124.99 [50% off]

