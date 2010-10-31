Save 30% On Your Ticket To GreenBeat Conference On The "Super Grid," Nov 3-4.

With the shift toward a cleaner, more efficient electrical grid, investments in emerging clean-tech companies are on fire. On November 3-4, world leaders in smart grid initiatives will converge at Stanford University for GreenBeat 2010 to explore how the new “Super Grid” is creating huge opportunities in autos, storage, and renewables.



VentureBeat has teamed up with SSE Labs of Stanford University to host what’s shaping up to be the year’s standout event on the smart grid.

Business Insider readers click here and use promo code "VB-Insider" to save 30% on your ticket.

The agenda is packed with valuable content, and the speaker list represents a dynamic mix of those leading the next generation of green developments, including:

John Doerr, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Vinod Khosla, Partner, Khosla Ventures

Kevin Dasso, Senior Director of Transmission & Distribution, PG&E

Andres Carvallo, EVP &Chief Strategy Officer, Grid Net

Bill Weihl, Green Energy Czar, Google

Paul De Martini, VP & CTO Smart Grid, Cisco Systems

Mark Wyatt, Vice President, Duke Energy

Lee Krevat, Director of Smart Grid, Sempra Energy

Ed Cazalet, VP & Founder, Megawatt Storage Farms

Mozhi Habibi, Strategy Manager, Emerging Solutions, IBM

Byron Shaw, GM of Advanced Technology, General Motors

Kevin Skillern, Managing Director of Venture Capital, GE Energy Financial Services

Philip Mezey, SVP & COO, Itron North America

Alan Salzman, CEO, VantagePoint Venture Partners

Christine Lyon, Partner, Morrison & Foerster

Ron Van Dell, CEO, SolarBridge

Kenneth Davies, Cleantech Advisor, Google Ventures

Edward Fenster, Co-Founder, SunRun

Yi Cui, Associate Professor Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Stanford University

Dian Grueneich, California Public Utilities Commission

Michael Terrell, Policy Counsel for Clean Energy, Google

Al Valdes, Senior Computer Scientist, SRI

Paul Holland, General Partner, Foundation Capital

Scott Lang, President & CEO, Silver Springs Network

Kevin Surace, CEO, Serious Materials

Plus many more!

Register today and join over 400 industry leaders — from policy makers and utility executives to entrepreneurs, investors, Stanford faculty, and press — for a day and a half of provocative discussion, debate, and power networking.

