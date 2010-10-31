Save 30% On Your Ticket To GreenBeat Conference On The "Super Grid," Nov 3-4.

With the shift toward a cleaner, more efficient electrical grid, investments in emerging clean-tech companies are on fire. On November 3-4, world leaders in smart grid initiatives will converge at Stanford University for GreenBeat 2010 to explore how the new “Super Grid” is creating huge opportunities in autos, storage, and renewables.
VentureBeat has teamed up with SSE Labs of Stanford University to host what’s shaping up to be the year’s standout event on the smart grid.
Business Insider readers click here and use promo code “VB-Insider” to save 30% on your ticket.
The agenda is packed with valuable content, and the speaker list represents a dynamic mix of those leading the next generation of green developments, including:
- John Doerr, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
- Vinod Khosla, Partner, Khosla Ventures
- Kevin Dasso, Senior Director of Transmission & Distribution, PG&E
- Andres Carvallo, EVP &Chief Strategy Officer, Grid Net
- Bill Weihl, Green Energy Czar, Google
- Paul De Martini, VP & CTO Smart Grid, Cisco Systems
- Mark Wyatt, Vice President, Duke Energy
- Lee Krevat, Director of Smart Grid, Sempra Energy
- Ed Cazalet, VP & Founder, Megawatt Storage Farms
- Mozhi Habibi, Strategy Manager, Emerging Solutions, IBM
- Byron Shaw, GM of Advanced Technology, General Motors
- Kevin Skillern, Managing Director of Venture Capital, GE Energy Financial Services
- Philip Mezey, SVP & COO, Itron North America
- Alan Salzman, CEO, VantagePoint Venture Partners
- Christine Lyon, Partner, Morrison & Foerster
- Ron Van Dell, CEO, SolarBridge
- Kenneth Davies, Cleantech Advisor, Google Ventures
- Edward Fenster, Co-Founder, SunRun
- Yi Cui, Associate Professor Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Stanford University
- Dian Grueneich, California Public Utilities Commission
- Michael Terrell, Policy Counsel for Clean Energy, Google
- Al Valdes, Senior Computer Scientist, SRI
- Paul Holland, General Partner, Foundation Capital
- Scott Lang, President & CEO, Silver Springs Network
- Kevin Surace, CEO, Serious Materials
- Plus many more!
Register today and join over 400 industry leaders — from policy makers and utility executives to entrepreneurs, investors, Stanford faculty, and press — for a day and a half of provocative discussion, debate, and power networking.
