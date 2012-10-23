Save 25% On VentureBeat's Flagship Cloud Event

VentureBeat’s second annual CloudBeat takes place Nov 28-29 in Redwood City, and we’re gathering the most disruptive people to deliver valuable lessons in cloud adoption.

At CloudBeat 2012 the customers are front and centre, unlike other cloud events.

Access to vendors and other experts will provide invaluable insight into what really works, who’s buying what, and the future of the cloud.

Participants include:

Amit Singh, Vice President, Google Enterprise

James Cuff, Chief Tech Architect, Harvard University

Lew Tucker, VP & CTO, Cloud Computing, Cisco

Frank Edwards, Director of IT Strategy, PepsiCo

Peter Coffee, VP & Head of Platform Research, Salesforce

Rafal Los, Senior Security Strategist, Hewlett-Packard

Chris Kemp, Co-Founder & CEO, Nebula

Dr. Amr Awadallah, CTO, Cloudera

Plus many more!

Business Insider readers register here with code “VB-BI” and save 25%!

Core to the two-day event will be a collection of customer-centric case studies, big-name fireside chats and deep-dive breakout sessions. The following themes will steer the conversation: Open vs. Closed; Integration; Visibility; PaaS: The Future of the Cloud?; Big Data, and Security.

CloudBeat 2012 will also feature the Innovation Showdown, a lively competition where we spotlight new companies that are leveraging the cloud in revolutionary ways. We’ll vett over 100 applicants and invite 10 finalists to pitch live at the event. For full details and application form, go here.

Join in at CloudBeat 2012 and forge relationships with over 500 industry executives, with a mix of business and IT decision makers, analysts, investors, marketers, big brands/retailers, press, and more.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.