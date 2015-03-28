Save $130 on this Canon PowerShot SX520 Digital Camera

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’re looking for an affordable camera that will take incredible pictures, we recommend you check out this deal.

This Canon PowerShot digital camera has a 16.0 megapixel high-sensitivity CMOS sensor combined with the Canon DIGIC 4+ Image Processor.

Additionally, it has a 42x Optical Zoom and a 24mm Wide-Angle lens.

“This camera takes excellent pictures and the zoom is great!” one reviewer wrote. Another added that “this camera is a superb entry level, or semi-pro camera.”

Sounds like a deal to us.

Canon PowerShot SX520 16Digital Camera with 42x Optical Image Stabilised Zoom with 3-inch LCD (Black): $US329.00 $US199.00 [40% off]

