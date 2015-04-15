Save $110 on this incredible 20.3 megapixel Samsung camera today

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Save $US110 on this incredible 20.3 megapixel Samsung camera today.

The Samsung NX3000 wireless camera takes images with the highest resolution in its class.

It can capture 5 frames per second, so you won’t have to worry about missing anything.

The NX3000 comes with a 20-50mm lens, which provides great range for a variety of shots.

“I’m definitely not a professional photographer, but I wanted a camera that could take really great pictures while getting down the basics of good photography,” one reviewer wrote.

“It takes a GREAT photo — I have been very pleased with the quality of shots that it produces,” another added.

Samsung NX3000 wireless smart 20.3 MP camera: $US479.00 $US369.00 [23% off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.