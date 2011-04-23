This Code Will Save You $100 On LG's Latest And Greatest Honeycomb Tablet

LG’s G-Slate Honeycomb tablet launched quietly this week, just one day after the hyped BlackBerry PlayBook.



Reviews have been pretty good though, and LG is trying to reward early adopters with a nice $100 discount on the tablet. All you have to do is order before April 27. Oddly enough, you have to go old-school and order over the phone instead of online.

Here’s what you do: Reference the code GSLATE100 when you call the number in the photo below. (There’s a mail-in rebate involved too).

Photo: Tmo News

The G-Slate normally retails for $749.99 or $529.99 with a two-year contract from T-Mobile.

[Via Tmo News]

