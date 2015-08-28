Savannah State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus

Police were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday night on the campus of Savannah State University in Georgia, an emergency dispatch supervisor said, but no details of the incident were immediately available.

The campus of the historically black university is located in the heart of Savannah, an Atlantic seaport that is Georgia’s oldest city and the seat of Chatham County.

ABC News is reporting that the shooting occurred near the student union.

“The SSU campus is on lockdown following a shooting incident this evening at or near the Student Union … A male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the school said in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.