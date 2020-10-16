'You're not someone's crazy uncle:' Savannah Guthrie slams Trump over his promotion of conspiracy theories during the NBC News town hall

Eliza Relman
Screenshot/NBC NewsPresident Donald Trump defended tweeting out conspiracy theories during Thursday night’s town hall.
  • NBC News host Savannah Guthrie challenged President Donald Trump’s decision to retweet a baseless conspiracy theory about Joe Biden’s involvement in Osama bin Laden’s death.
  • When Trump defended his decision to promote the outrageous conspiracy theory, Guthrie admonished him, saying, “You’re the president, you’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.”
During Thursday night’s town hall, NBC News host Savannah Guthrie challenged President Donald Trump’s decision to retweet a baseless conspiracy theory that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may have had Navy SEALS killed to cover up 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden’s faked death.

Guthrie noted that earlier in the week Trump retweeted two messages promoting the bizarre QAnon-linked conspiracy theory that bin Laden’s death was a hoax and the terrorist is still alive.

“Why would you send a lie like that to your followers?” Guthrie asked.

“I know nothing about it … that was a retweet â€” that was an opinion of somebody,” Trump said. “I’ll put it out there, people can decide for themselves, I don’t take a position.”

“I don’t get that, you’re the president, you’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever,” Guthrie said.

“Frankly, because the media is so fake and so corrupt, if I didn’t have social media…I wouldn’t be able to get the word out,” Trump said.

“The word is false,” Guthrie said.

