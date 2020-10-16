'You're not someone's crazy uncle:' Savannah Guthrie slams Trump over his promotion of conspiracy theories during the NBC News town hall

- NBC News host Savannah Guthrie challenged President Donald Trump’s decision to retweet a baseless conspiracy theory about Joe Biden’s involvement in Osama bin Laden’s death.
- When Trump defended his decision to promote the outrageous conspiracy theory, Guthrie admonished him, saying, “You’re the president, you’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.”
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
During Thursday night’s town hall, NBC News host Savannah Guthrie challenged President Donald Trump’s decision to retweet a baseless conspiracy theory that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may have had Navy SEALS killed to cover up 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden’s faked death.
Guthrie noted that earlier in the week Trump retweeted two messages promoting the bizarre QAnon-linked conspiracy theory that bin Laden’s death was a hoax and the terrorist is still alive.
“Why would you send a lie like that to your followers?” Guthrie asked.
“I know nothing about it … that was a retweet â€” that was an opinion of somebody,” Trump said. “I’ll put it out there, people can decide for themselves, I don’t take a position.”
“I don’t get that, you’re the president, you’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever,” Guthrie said.
“Frankly, because the media is so fake and so corrupt, if I didn’t have social media…I wouldn’t be able to get the word out,” Trump said.
“The word is false,” Guthrie said.
Pres. Trump: “That was a retweet, I’ll put it out there. People can decide for themselves.” @SavannahGuthrie: “I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not, like, someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.” #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/Im0QFy7VOU
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 16, 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.