IT'S OFFICIAL: Savannah Guthrie Is Named 'Today' Co-Anchor

Photo: NBC / Today Show screencap

NBC just confirmed Savannah Guthrie is the new “Today” show co-anchor.Guthrie was featured alongside co-host Matt Lauer on this morning’s show; however, no indication was made as to whether she was taking over for Ann Curry throughout the broadcast.



From the announcement:

“As soon as Savannah joined NBC News she was a standout, reporting for every franchise in the news division and rising through the ranks,” said TODAY executive producer Jim Bell. “She has a one-of-a-kind combination of sharp wit and approachability, and our viewers value her journalistic skills and legal background just as much as her humour and charm. She can effortlessly go from interviewing the Secretary of State to jumping Olympic-sized hurdles on the plaza. I’m thrilled to welcome Savannah as our newest co-anchor, and along with Matt, Al and Natalie, we’ve got the best morning team in the business.”

Guthrie formerly served as NBC News White House Correspondent and co-host of MSNBC’s “The Daily Rundown.”

SEE ALSO: Savannah Guthrie’s first appearance on this morning’s “Today” show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.