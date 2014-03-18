Savannah Guthrie Announces She's Married And Pregnant On 'Today'

“Today Show” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made a big announcement Monday morning.

While Matt Lauer and Al Roker joked that they spent the weekend “spring cleaning,” Guthrie casually announced, “I got married.”

Guthrie, 42, wed her longtime boyfriend, communications strategist Mike Feldman, 45, near her hometown of Tucson, Ariz.

During the wedding reception, the two announced that Guthrie is four months pregnant with their first child. “We are so excited and overjoyed,” Guthrie announced on-air. “I’m so happy to tell the world, because I can’t suck in this gut anymore!”

“Today Show” co-hosts Matt Lauer, Al Roker, and Willie Geist were invited to the nuptials.

Guthrie showed off her new bling:

Watch the big announcement below:

