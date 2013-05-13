Savannah Guthrie Announces Engagement On 'Today'

Aly Weisman
Savannah Guthrie engaged today showBradley Cooper brought Savannah roses after she made the announcement on ‘Today.’

The “Today” show has seen its fair share of bad press this year, but the NBC morning program finally has some good news to share — co-host Savannah Guthrie is engaged.

The 41-year-old morning personality is set to marry her political and communications advisor boyfriend of four years, Michael Feldman.

Feldman popped the question over Mother’s Day weekend, Guthrie announced on the show Monday while joking that her colleagues really hadn’t noticed the new bling on her finger.

“Our families basically have been in-laws for years,” she later said. “They’ve just been waiting for us to catch up.” 

Guthrie, who was previously married to BBC News presenter Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009,  assured viewers she wouldn’t let her wedding be broadcast on the show.

Guthrie’s co-host Matt Lauer also tweeted the news:

But Al Roker tweeted the best congratulations surprise of them all:

instagram.com/alrokerShe had to let other suitors down easy:

