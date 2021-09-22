NBC’s Savannah Guthrie got Boris Johnson to admit that he has 6 children, a fact British journalists have failed for years to confirm

Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 09, 2020 in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed for the first time that he has 6 children in an interview with NBC.

Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, welcomed a son in April 2020 and are expecting their second child.

The number of children Johnson has fathered has long been a source of speculation in the UK.

On his trip to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rode Amtrak, threw shade at the French over the submarine fracas, and resolved a long-standing mystery over how many children he’s fathered.

Johnson also admitted in an interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie that he has six children.

“Since you became prime minister, you became a father again, you have a new baby, you’re expecting another baby, you have six kids,” Guthrie said.

“Yes,” Johnson nonchalantly replied, confirming a fact that British journalists have tried and failed to nail down for years.

Johnson has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, a child as a result of an extramarital affair, born in 2010, and one child with his wife Carrie Johnson (née Symonds).

In 2013, when Johnson was the mayor of London, a British court ruled against one of his children’s mother, Helen Macintyre, in her drawn-out legal fight against the parent company of the Daily Mail to keep the paternity of her daughter’s father secret and out the press.

At the time, the court ruled that “the core information in this story, namely that the father had an adulterous affair with the mother” constituted “a public interest matter which the electorate was entitled to know when considering his fitness for high public office.”

The Johnsons, who welcomed their son Wilfred Nicholas in April 2020, were married in a small, private ceremony in May 2021 and are now expecting their second child, which will be Johnson’s seventh.

“It’s fantastic,” Johnson told Guthrie of having a baby while serving as prime minister. “It’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you that much, but I love it, I absolutely love it. I change a lot of nappies.”

Johnson had previously refused to confirm how many children he’d fathered and been evasive in interviews on the subject amid rumors that he could potentially have a seventh child, also a result of an affair.

“I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election and I’m not therefore going to comment on them,” Johnson told LBC radio in 2019.