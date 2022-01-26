I’m a New Yorker who visited Savannah, Georgia, for the first time. Here are 9 reasons I’m already planning my next trip back.

- I recently took a multi-city road trip and stopped in Savannah, Georgia, along the way.
- For two nights and around one and a half days, I explored and got a taste of the city.
- Among the things I loved were the food culture, architecture, and parks. I can’t wait to go back.
Walking from my hotel in the historic district to Victory Drive in the Starland neighborhood took around 45 minutes (not counting all the time I spent jumping in and out of shops along the way). While I wouldn’t want to make that walk in a hurry, it was awesome to be able to see different neighborhoods without having to drive.
Savannah is a city of many architectural vibes. From Federal to Georgian, Gothic Revival to Greek Revival, several modern-style buildings, and more, I thought every street offered a different stunning view of buildings for me to consume.
I loved appreciating the difference in home styles, the towering look of temples and churches, and the more industrial-looking coffee shops and restaurants. I wished I had more time to walk around and explore even more of it.
Ordering an Americano, cappuccino, or even just a large iced coffee usually runs me at least $US5 ($AU7). So when I walked into The Coffee Fox on my first morning in Savannah, and I looked at my receipt while I waited for my coffee, I thought there was a mistake.
But no, the barista assured me that my large, iced Americano only cost $US2 ($AU3).50. I quickly learned that this wasn’t a hard and fast rule for Savannah coffee, but it was worth it to go a few blocks out of my way for an inexpensive, super delicious Coffee Fox fix for the rest of my trip.
There were way more shops than I was able to check out in my very short visit, so I can’t wait to spend more time immersing myself in all the quirky stores I can find on my next visit.
Between the playground, volleyball nets, tennis courts, ample green space, mix of shady spots and sunny spots, and a large chic cafe right in the center, I would love to schedule myself an entire afternoon to be carefree in the park.
When I first arrived, I noticed loads of people walking around with cocktails and beers in plastic cups. After popping into a restaurant and asking a bartender, I learned about the allowance of to-go drinks — something I got just a taste of in NYC in the summer of 2020, when they were temporarily allowed in efforts to aid struggling restaurants affected by the pandemic.
Since I was visiting the city for work, I wasn’t able to fully take advantage of this glorious rule. Next time, I’ll be cheers-ing in the streets for sure.
I ended up having a couple of extra hours to explore one day, so I got in my rental car and drove just 20 minutes to the more suburban-looking Isle of Hope. It could take me 20 minutes to get from my apartment in downtown Manhattan to midtown on the subway, so this was a nice, easy commute, in my opinion.
My excursion included self-guided neighborhood tours using google maps and my own sense of direction, and a pit stop at the Pin Point Heritage Museum, which was unfortunately closed by the time I arrived.
Isle of Hope was beautiful, and I look forward to driving around more of Savannah’s periphery areas next time.
Everywhere I went, there was somewhere else that looked or smelled amazing. So, I keep building up my restaurant wish list for next time.
Thinking about all the delicious foods still to be eaten and the tours, neighborhoods, and museums left to explore, I can’t wait to head back to Savannah.