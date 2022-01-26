I’m a New Yorker who visited Savannah, Georgia, for the first time. Here are 9 reasons I’m already planning my next trip back.

As a New Yorker who walks everywhere I possibly can, I valued the walkability of Savannah.

When I’m home, walking is always my first choice for getting from one place to another. I wasn’t sure what to expect from Savannah in terms of being able to walk from one neighborhood to another, but once I started exploring, I was thrilled.

Walking from my hotel in the historic district to Victory Drive in the Starland neighborhood took around 45 minutes (not counting all the time I spent jumping in and out of shops along the way). While I wouldn’t want to make that walk in a hurry, it was awesome to be able to see different neighborhoods without having to drive.