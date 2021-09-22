32 of the best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show

Rihanna wore a bedazzled minidress with a coordinating neon jacket to the premiere of her Savage X Fenty fashion show. Rihanna attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski walked the Savage X Fenty red carpet in a floral dress that had tassels and a daring slit. Emily Ratajkowski attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Model Aleali May paired an unzipped orange jacket with jean shorts and knee-high orange boots. Sunglasses completed her casual look. Aleali May attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Model Alva Claire McKenzie stunned in a sheer lace teddy that revealed her black bra and underwear. She completed the look with a green racer jacket and strappy shoes. Alva Claire McKenzie attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid wore just a sheer bra and a layered pearl necklace underneath her white pantsuit at the premiere. Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Audrey Littie, a model, stunned in a gold latex dress that had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Audrey Littie attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

The top of model Aylah Williams’ belted black dress was open, revealing a sheer lace bra. Aylah Williams attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

The top of Behati Prinsloo’s black minidress was held together by crisscross ties. Behati Prinsloo attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Jade Novah wore elevated leisurewear to the premiere, donning a purple robe, pants, and a matching bra. Jade Novah attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Bella Poarch showed off a black bra and thigh-high stockings underneath her sparkly romper. Bella Poarch attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

BIA, who performed during the show, tucked a green jacket into her army print miniskirt, which she paired with a navy-blue bra. BIA attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Model Bianca Davies looked chic in her all-black look, which consisted of a lace bra, leather pants, a leather jacket, and sunglasses. Bianca Davies attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Joan Smalls also rocked the monochromatic trend for the premiere, sporting a maroon top with daring cutouts and coordinating pants that covered her feet. Joan Smalls attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Ciarda Hall, who modeled in the show, fully embraced the lingerie focus of the night, wearing just a black set and a ruffled, sheer top. Ciarda Hall attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Gabbriette’s Savage X Fenty premiere look was particularly daring, as her top had a plunging neckline and daring cutouts, and she paired it with a miniskirt. Knee-high boots completed the ensemble. Gabbriette attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Gottmilk looked fabulous in a sheer jumpsuit that had a cutout along her torso. She paired the look with polka-dot gloves and lots of silver jewelry. Gottmik attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan looked ready for business in a black-and-red corset top, which she paired with red pants and a long duster jacket. Jazmine Sullivan attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Jeremy Pope dazzled in a matching sparkly set and silver necklaces. Jeremy Pope attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Jessie Li made a statement in a copper-colored bustier top with brown pants and a mustard bag. Jessie Li attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Kiddy Akita Lou brought the drama in a leather bra top and a matching skirt. She embraced the visible thong trend and accessorized with long leather gloves. Kiddy Akita Lou attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Lovisa Lager looked stunning in a lace dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts across her chest, stomach, and sides. Lovisa Lager attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens made a statement in teal pajamas with a black lace bra. She accessorized it with a body chain and silver jewelry. Vanessa Hudgens attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Maeta Hall went for a casual look in a teal lace teddy and jeans. Maeta Hall attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Troye Sivan looked comfortable in a sheer top and silver shorts. Troye Sivan attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Memphis Murphy went for a pop of color in a blue leather bustier top with jeans. She also embraced the visible thong trend. Memphis Murphy attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Mean Massou went shirtless in a red top and matching silk shorts. Mena Massou attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Natalie Nootenboom opted for a daring look in a sheer long-sleeve dress with black underwear underneath and thigh-high boots. Natalie Nootenboom attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Model Nicole Williams English made a statement in a lilac shirt with matching flared pants and a black bra. Nicole Williams English attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Nikola Bogdanovich embraced the no-pants trend in a black teddy and oversized teal top. Nikola Bogdanovich attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Ricky Martin looked comfortable in an all-black robe, tank top, and shorts with combat boots. He accessorized with a statement choker necklace. Ricky Martin attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Reese Thompson paired her sheer black top with black pants and Vans sneakers. Reese Thompson attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images