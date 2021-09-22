32 of the best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show

- Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show will be exclusively released on Amazon on Friday.
- Ahead of the Amazon drop, stars featured in the show attended its premiere in LA.
- Many of the celebrities who attended sported daring outfits that incorporated lingerie.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Rihanna wore a bedazzled minidress with a coordinating neon jacket to the premiere of her Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Emily Ratajkowski walked the Savage X Fenty red carpet in a floral dress that had tassels and a daring slit.
Model Aleali May paired an unzipped orange jacket with jean shorts and knee-high orange boots. Sunglasses completed her casual look.
Model Alva Claire McKenzie stunned in a sheer lace teddy that revealed her black bra and underwear. She completed the look with a green racer jacket and strappy shoes.
Gigi Hadid wore just a sheer bra and a layered pearl necklace underneath her white pantsuit at the premiere.
Audrey Littie, a model, stunned in a gold latex dress that had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
The top of model Aylah Williams’ belted black dress was open, revealing a sheer lace bra.
The top of Behati Prinsloo’s black minidress was held together by crisscross ties.
Jade Novah wore elevated leisurewear to the premiere, donning a purple robe, pants, and a matching bra.
Bella Poarch showed off a black bra and thigh-high stockings underneath her sparkly romper.
BIA, who performed during the show, tucked a green jacket into her army print miniskirt, which she paired with a navy-blue bra.
Model Bianca Davies looked chic in her all-black look, which consisted of a lace bra, leather pants, a leather jacket, and sunglasses.
Joan Smalls also rocked the monochromatic trend for the premiere, sporting a maroon top with daring cutouts and coordinating pants that covered her feet.
Ciarda Hall, who modeled in the show, fully embraced the lingerie focus of the night, wearing just a black set and a ruffled, sheer top.
Gabbriette’s Savage X Fenty premiere look was particularly daring, as her top had a plunging neckline and daring cutouts, and she paired it with a miniskirt. Knee-high boots completed the ensemble.
Gottmilk looked fabulous in a sheer jumpsuit that had a cutout along her torso. She paired the look with polka-dot gloves and lots of silver jewelry.
Jazmine Sullivan looked ready for business in a black-and-red corset top, which she paired with red pants and a long duster jacket.
Jeremy Pope dazzled in a matching sparkly set and silver necklaces.
Jessie Li made a statement in a copper-colored bustier top with brown pants and a mustard bag.
Kiddy Akita Lou brought the drama in a leather bra top and a matching skirt. She embraced the visible thong trend and accessorized with long leather gloves.
Lovisa Lager looked stunning in a lace dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts across her chest, stomach, and sides.
Vanessa Hudgens made a statement in teal pajamas with a black lace bra. She accessorized it with a body chain and silver jewelry.
Maeta Hall went for a casual look in a teal lace teddy and jeans.
Troye Sivan looked comfortable in a sheer top and silver shorts.
Memphis Murphy went for a pop of color in a blue leather bustier top with jeans. She also embraced the visible thong trend.
Mean Massou went shirtless in a red top and matching silk shorts.
Natalie Nootenboom opted for a daring look in a sheer long-sleeve dress with black underwear underneath and thigh-high boots.
Model Nicole Williams English made a statement in a lilac shirt with matching flared pants and a black bra.
Nikola Bogdanovich embraced the no-pants trend in a black teddy and oversized teal top.
Ricky Martin looked comfortable in an all-black robe, tank top, and shorts with combat boots. He accessorized with a statement choker necklace.
Reese Thompson paired her sheer black top with black pants and Vans sneakers.
Shaholly Ayers had fun with her look in an oversized black coatdress that was embroidered with faces on it.