Search

32 of the best and wildest looks celebrities wore to the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show

Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez
A side-by-side of Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and Vanessa Hudgens attending the premiere of Vol. 3 of the Savage x Fenty fashion show.
Celebrities had fun with their looks at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
  • Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show will be exclusively released on Amazon on Friday.
  • Ahead of the Amazon drop, stars featured in the show attended its premiere in LA.
  • Many of the celebrities who attended sported daring outfits that incorporated lingerie.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Rihanna wore a bedazzled minidress with a coordinating neon jacket to the premiere of her Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Rihanna attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Rihanna attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski walked the Savage X Fenty red carpet in a floral dress that had tassels and a daring slit.
Emily Ratajkowski attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Emily Ratajkowski attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Model Aleali May paired an unzipped orange jacket with jean shorts and knee-high orange boots. Sunglasses completed her casual look.
Aleali May attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Aleali May attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Model Alva Claire McKenzie stunned in a sheer lace teddy that revealed her black bra and underwear. She completed the look with a green racer jacket and strappy shoes.
Alva Claire McKenzie attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Alva Claire McKenzie attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Gigi Hadid wore just a sheer bra and a layered pearl necklace underneath her white pantsuit at the premiere.
Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Audrey Littie, a model, stunned in a gold latex dress that had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Audrey Littie attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Audrey Littie attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
The top of model Aylah Williams’ belted black dress was open, revealing a sheer lace bra.
Aylah Williams attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Aylah Williams attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
The top of Behati Prinsloo’s black minidress was held together by crisscross ties.
Bahati Prinsloo attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Behati Prinsloo attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Jade Novah wore elevated leisurewear to the premiere, donning a purple robe, pants, and a matching bra.
Jade Novah attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Jade Novah attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Bella Poarch showed off a black bra and thigh-high stockings underneath her sparkly romper.
Bella Poarch attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Bella Poarch attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
BIA, who performed during the show, tucked a green jacket into her army print miniskirt, which she paired with a navy-blue bra.
BIA attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
BIA attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Model Bianca Davies looked chic in her all-black look, which consisted of a lace bra, leather pants, a leather jacket, and sunglasses.
Bianca Davies attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Bianca Davies attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Joan Smalls also rocked the monochromatic trend for the premiere, sporting a maroon top with daring cutouts and coordinating pants that covered her feet.
Joan Smalls attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Joan Smalls attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Ciarda Hall, who modeled in the show, fully embraced the lingerie focus of the night, wearing just a black set and a ruffled, sheer top.
Ciarda Hall attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Ciarda Hall attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Gabbriette’s Savage X Fenty premiere look was particularly daring, as her top had a plunging neckline and daring cutouts, and she paired it with a miniskirt. Knee-high boots completed the ensemble.
Gabriette attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Gabbriette attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Gottmilk looked fabulous in a sheer jumpsuit that had a cutout along her torso. She paired the look with polka-dot gloves and lots of silver jewelry.
Gottmik attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Gottmik attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Jazmine Sullivan looked ready for business in a black-and-red corset top, which she paired with red pants and a long duster jacket.
Jazmine Sullivan attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Jazmine Sullivan attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Jeremy Pope dazzled in a matching sparkly set and silver necklaces.
Jeremy Pope attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Jeremy Pope attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Jessie Li made a statement in a copper-colored bustier top with brown pants and a mustard bag.
Jessie Li attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Jessie Li attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Kiddy Akita Lou brought the drama in a leather bra top and a matching skirt. She embraced the visible thong trend and accessorized with long leather gloves.
Kiddy Akita Lou attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Kiddy Akita Lou attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Lovisa Lager looked stunning in a lace dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts across her chest, stomach, and sides.
Lovisa Lager attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Lovisa Lager attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens made a statement in teal pajamas with a black lace bra. She accessorized it with a body chain and silver jewelry.
Vanessa Hudgens attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Vanessa Hudgens attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Maeta Hall went for a casual look in a teal lace teddy and jeans.
Maeta Hall attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Maeta Hall attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Troye Sivan looked comfortable in a sheer top and silver shorts.
Troye Sivan attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Troye Sivan attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Memphis Murphy went for a pop of color in a blue leather bustier top with jeans. She also embraced the visible thong trend.
Memphis Murphy attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Memphis Murphy attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Mean Massou went shirtless in a red top and matching silk shorts.
Mena Massou attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Mena Massou attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Natalie Nootenboom opted for a daring look in a sheer long-sleeve dress with black underwear underneath and thigh-high boots.
Natalie Nootenboom attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Natalie Nootenboom attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Model Nicole Williams English made a statement in a lilac shirt with matching flared pants and a black bra.
Nicole Williams English attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Nicole Williams English attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Nikola Bogdanovich embraced the no-pants trend in a black teddy and oversized teal top.
Nikola Bogdanovich attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Nikola Bogdanovich attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Ricky Martin looked comfortable in an all-black robe, tank top, and shorts with combat boots. He accessorized with a statement choker necklace.
Ricky Martin attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Ricky Martin attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Reese Thompson paired her sheer black top with black pants and Vans sneakers.
Reese Thompson attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Reese Thompson attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
Shaholly Ayers had fun with her look in an oversized black coatdress that was embroidered with faces on it.
Shaholly Ayers attends the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol 3.
Shaholly Ayers attends the premiere of Savage X Fenty Vol 3. Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images
About the Author
Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez