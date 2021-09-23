Search

All the celebrities who walked in Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty fashion show

Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez
A side-by-side of Rihanna and Adriana Lima.
Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show was full of celebrity appearances. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
  • Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty show premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday.
  • Multiple celebrities walked in the show, including former Victoria’s Secret Angels.
  • Normani, Cindy Crawford, Vanessa Hudgens, Troye Sivan, and Gigi Hadid all walked the runway.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford kicked off Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in a jewel-toned dress.
Cindy Crawford took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Cindy Crawford walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima appeared in the show wearing a black bra, skirt, and coordinating gloves and boots.
Adriana Lima took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Adriana Lima walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Behati Prinsloo, who was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel, walked in an open silver vest and underwear.
Behati Prinsloo took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Behati Prinsloo walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Singer and influencer Bella Poarch was in the show wearing a black set.
Bella Poarch took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Bella Poarch walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski, who has walked in Victoria’s Secret shows, appeared in the Savage X Fenty show wearing a bright-purple set.
Emily Ratajkowski walked in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Emily Ratajkowski walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Another former Victoria’s Secret favorite, Gigi Hadid showed off her new hair in a blue robe and matching underwear on the runway.
Gigi Hadid took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Gigi Hadid walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Irina Shayk wore a brown one-piece with a daring stomach cutout on the Savage X Fenty runway. She once walked in a Victoria’s Secret fashion show while pregnant.
Irina Shayk took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Irina Shayk walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Rihanna appeared in her own show multiple times, wearing a red ensemble with black lace tights at one point.
Rihanna took part in her own Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Rihanna performed in her own Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Actress and model Joan Smalls, who walked in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows from 2011 to 2016, rocked a ruffled, silver set during Rihanna’s event.
Joan Smalls took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Joan Smalls walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, made an appearance in the show wearing a latex navy-blue set, matching thigh-high socks, and a bedazzled belt.
Lola Leon took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Actress Vanessa Hudgens walked in the show wearing a sheer top and skirt.
Vanessa Hudgens took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Vanessa Hudgens walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Hudgens also appeared alongside Mena Massoud, who played Aladdin in the live-action version of the Disney film.
Mena Massoud and Vanessa Hudgens took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Mena Massoud and Vanessa Hudgens walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Sabrina Carpenter rocked a see-through black dress with exposed garters as she walked in the show.
Sabrina Carpenter took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Sabrina Carpenter walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone walked the Savage X Fenty runway in a blue sparkly set.
The Symone took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Symone walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Singer Troye Sivan went shirtless for his Savage X Fenty appearance.
Troye Sivan took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Troye Sivan walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Broadway performer Jeremy Pope also went shirtless during the show, though he did wear gold necklaces and bracelets.
Jeremy Pope took part in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show.
Jeremy Pope walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon
Samantha Grindell,Celia Fernandez