All the celebrities who walked in Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty fashion show

Supermodel Cindy Crawford kicked off Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in a jewel-toned dress. Cindy Crawford walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima appeared in the show wearing a black bra, skirt, and coordinating gloves and boots. Adriana Lima walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Behati Prinsloo, who was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel, walked in an open silver vest and underwear. Behati Prinsloo walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Singer and influencer Bella Poarch was in the show wearing a black set. Bella Poarch walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Emily Ratajkowski, who has walked in Victoria’s Secret shows, appeared in the Savage X Fenty show wearing a bright-purple set. Emily Ratajkowski walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Another former Victoria’s Secret favorite, Gigi Hadid showed off her new hair in a blue robe and matching underwear on the runway. Gigi Hadid walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Irina Shayk wore a brown one-piece with a daring stomach cutout on the Savage X Fenty runway. She once walked in a Victoria’s Secret fashion show while pregnant. Irina Shayk walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Rihanna appeared in her own show multiple times, wearing a red ensemble with black lace tights at one point. Rihanna performed in her own Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Actress and model Joan Smalls, who walked in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows from 2011 to 2016, rocked a ruffled, silver set during Rihanna’s event. Joan Smalls walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, made an appearance in the show wearing a latex navy-blue set, matching thigh-high socks, and a bedazzled belt. Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Actress Vanessa Hudgens walked in the show wearing a sheer top and skirt. Vanessa Hudgens walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Hudgens also appeared alongside Mena Massoud, who played Aladdin in the live-action version of the Disney film. Mena Massoud and Vanessa Hudgens walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Sabrina Carpenter rocked a see-through black dress with exposed garters as she walked in the show. Sabrina Carpenter walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone walked the Savage X Fenty runway in a blue sparkly set. Symone walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon

Singer Troye Sivan went shirtless for his Savage X Fenty appearance. Troye Sivan walked in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Savage x Fenty/Amazon