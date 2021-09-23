All the celebrities who walked in Rihanna’s 2021 Savage X Fenty fashion show

- Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty show premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday.
- Multiple celebrities walked in the show, including former Victoria’s Secret Angels.
- Normani, Cindy Crawford, Vanessa Hudgens, Troye Sivan, and Gigi Hadid all walked the runway.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford kicked off Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in a jewel-toned dress.
Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima appeared in the show wearing a black bra, skirt, and coordinating gloves and boots.
Behati Prinsloo, who was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel, walked in an open silver vest and underwear.
Singer and influencer Bella Poarch was in the show wearing a black set.
Emily Ratajkowski, who has walked in Victoria’s Secret shows, appeared in the Savage X Fenty show wearing a bright-purple set.
Another former Victoria’s Secret favorite, Gigi Hadid showed off her new hair in a blue robe and matching underwear on the runway.
Irina Shayk wore a brown one-piece with a daring stomach cutout on the Savage X Fenty runway. She once walked in a Victoria’s Secret fashion show while pregnant.
Rihanna appeared in her own show multiple times, wearing a red ensemble with black lace tights at one point.
Actress and model Joan Smalls, who walked in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows from 2011 to 2016, rocked a ruffled, silver set during Rihanna’s event.
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, made an appearance in the show wearing a latex navy-blue set, matching thigh-high socks, and a bedazzled belt.
Actress Vanessa Hudgens walked in the show wearing a sheer top and skirt.
Hudgens also appeared alongside Mena Massoud, who played Aladdin in the live-action version of the Disney film.
Sabrina Carpenter rocked a see-through black dress with exposed garters as she walked in the show.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone walked the Savage X Fenty runway in a blue sparkly set.
Singer Troye Sivan went shirtless for his Savage X Fenty appearance.
Broadway performer Jeremy Pope also went shirtless during the show, though he did wear gold necklaces and bracelets.