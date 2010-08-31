Saut: Ignore Bond Yields And The Hindbenburg Omen, Copper Says No Double Dip Is Coming

Jeff Saut, the strategist from Raymond James, is sounding bullish again.



While the various markets can certainly do ANYTHING, it’s typically not the snake you see that bites you; and currently the media is replete with stories about the Hindenburg Omen. Ladies and gentlemen, when so many people are asking the same “Hindenburg Omen” question, it is typically the wrong question! Meanwhile, the Moody Blues have been playing on The Street of Dreams, and the song – Ride My See-saw – as the equity markets have been “dancing” to that song buffeted by deflationary worries from the bond market.

The counterpoint to those lower bond yields is the metal with a Ph.D. on the economy, namely copper, which has broken out to the upside in the chart, suggesting no economic double-dip. Reinforcing that view is the Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index that has shown very little weakness, as well as the improvement in the LIBOR-OIS spread. All of this has caused the pre-open futures to see-saw from plus to minus; indeed, Ride My See-saw. However, over the last 16 mid-term elections the stock market has never made a new reaction low post election day.

And don’t look now, but our energy analyst John Freeman’s proprietary model has registered a buy signal on the Exploration & Production (E&P) stocks (see chart).

