Saut: Get Ready For The Good Stock Market Months

In his latest letter, Raymond James strategist Jeff Saut reminds investors of the opposite of “Sell in May, and go away.” The months between November and May are always the best. Our view is that this kind of thing is just noise, and seeing as this past year has violently diverged from the historical norm, we’d place next to no stock in this calendar.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.