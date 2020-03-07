A former US Navy vessel turned $800,000 houseboat called 'the Evil Eye' is on sale the Bay Area— see inside

Dianne Andrews

A houseboat once owned by author Shel Silverstein is on the market in the Bay Area.

The 1,200-square-foot home is listed for $US783,000.

Before it belonged to Silverstein, the boat was a World War II balloon barge, and it has since been remodeled several times.

A Sausalito, California houseboat on the market for $US783,000 has an interesting history.

Before it was bought by poet Shel Silverstein in 1967, it was used as a balloon barge in World War II – ships used by the US Navy to spot kamikaze aircraft.

Silverstein, the author of famous books including Runny Babbit and The Giving Tree, moved into the boat, christened The Evil Eye in 1967, and owned it until his death in 1999. In 2017, The Evil Eye was listed for $US390,000, and photos from Curbed show that it was badly in need of a remodel.

Now, the houseboat is listed for nearly twice the asking price from 2017, but the new price tag comes with a whole new interior. The property at 8 Liberty Dock is listed by Dianne Andrews of Engel and Voelkers.

Take a look inside.

The exterior of The Evil Eye has been preserved, despite renovation and additions.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat.

Evidence of the boat’s history remains in small details, but you have to look for them.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat.

The view from the outside is deceptive, because the boat is actually a comfortable 1,200 square feet inside.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat.

The name reportedly comes from the eye-like stained glass windows.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat.

Inside, the wooden interior preserves the historic feel of The Evil Eye.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat interior.

Stained glass windows add character to the space.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat interior.

The main room is large and open, with windows that let in light and open up the rooms.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat interior.

Columns and railings break up the visual appeal.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat interior.

Historic details link the boat to its past.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat interior.

Moving further into the home, it transitions from a classic wooden interior to an ultra-modern kitchen.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat interior.

Repurposed, trendy light fixtures help link the old and new spaces.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat interior.

The kitchen might be a happy surprise for buyers.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat kitchen.

It’s surprisingly spacious for a houseboat, or even a San Francisco apartment.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat kitchen.

The single wooden wall is the only reminder that you’re still on the boat at all.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat kitchen.

The kitchen is so large that it serves as a cooking, eating, and living space, with seating that also acts as storage.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat kitchen.

Modern fixtures and a black and white colour scheme bring this World War II artefact into the 21st century.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat kitchen.

Downstairs, the black and white renovation continues.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat living room.

The living room comfortably fits several people, without being crowded.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat living room.

It’s still a houseboat, so no potential storage space is wasted.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat living room.

One of the bedrooms on the lower level is perfect for children or guests.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat bedroom.

The room maximizes lateral space with a unique bed, which is suspended from the ceiling.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat bedroom.

Chains hold the bed up, meaning all the space underneath can be used for storage.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat bedroom.

The houseboat only has one bathroom, but it’s fully updated with a large bathtub, plus the continued theme of stained glass.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat bathroom.

The other bedroom has a more typical bed.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat bedroom.

However, it has enough space to fit other furniture without feeling cramped, a rarity for a houseboat.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat bedroom.

While the boat is docked, there’s space for outdoor furniture to enjoy the Bay Area weather.

Dianne Andrews Shel Silverstein’s houseboat.

Sausalito, where the boat is docked, is known for its colourful waterfront collection of houseboats.

Dianne Andrews Sausalito floating homes.

The floating home community in the area consists of more than 400 boats.

Dianne Andrews Sausalito floating homes.

