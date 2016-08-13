'Sausage Party' directors reveal the one deleted scene too extreme for the movie

Sony ‘Sausage Party’ is the first ever computer-generated animated R-rated movie.

Warning: This post contains some spoilers for “Sausage Party.”

“Sausage Party” is the first computer-generated animated R-rated movie. It wears that distinction as a badge of honour.

But in a recent interview with INSIDER about their film, co-directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan admit the line had to be drawn somewhere.

For anyone not familiar with the movie, “Sausage Party” takes place in a grocery store come to life. It’s like “Toy Story,” but a whole lot darker and dirtier. The movie stars a hot dog named Frank (Seth Rogen), a bun named Brenda (Kristen Wiig), and many other edible characters who find out what really happens when they leave the grocery store.

With sex scenes between food items and some shocking violent deaths played for laughs, “Sausage Party” pushes some serious limits. And for the most part, the directors say they enjoyed masterminding those scenes.

“There are too many people lining up out there to censor you, so why censor yourself?” Tiernan tells INSIDER. “Do whatever the hell you want to do first, then start pulling it back where you need to be after that.”

Sony The ‘Sausage Party’ directors set a ton of blood and gore had to be taken out of the film.

But Tiernan and Vernon admit that a number of “horrific” human deaths just didn’t make the final cut. One particularly gruesome scene stands out in their minds.

“[The food] put a woman into a grocery cart and rolled her down an aisle. When she bashed into a counter at the deli section, she went flying through the glass of the rotisserie chicken thing and she got impaled and started turning around like the rotisserie chicken,” Vernon told INSIDER.

This moment would have happened in the middle of a scene in which the entire grocery store rebels against their human overlords. The creative team wanted each human to die in “similar ways to how humans treat food.” However, they could tell this one was pushing it. So they talked it over with co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who originally came up with the movie’s concept about 10 years ago.

Sony In ‘Sausage Party,’ the food rebels.

“So, we had a lot of heavy stuff in there where we said, ‘you know what? This isn’t funny anymore. This is just getting uncomfortable. So let’s not do that,'” Tiernan said.

Clearly, a movie this gratuitous could only be made by filmmakers this thoughtful.

“We tried to step back as much as we could when it turned gratuitous or it didn’t have anything to do with the story or entertainment value,” Vernon added. It seems to have worked — so far, “Sausage Party” is getting great reviews.

“Sausage Party” is now playing in theatres.

