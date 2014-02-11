Why Great Teams Need Drivers, Not Passengers

Reuters Firing under-performers is part of building a strong team.

Saundra Pelletier thinks of her company as a family.

The CEO of WomanCare Global, a nonprofit health-care products provider, tells the New York Times that she approaches building a staff as creating “a family unit.” So far, she considers that critical to her success as a leader.

“I believe that people who work for me feel that no matter what, I will defend and support them,” she explains.

But building that strong community hasn’t been possible without some tough choices. “If you need to replace people, let them go, because the good people you have are never going to respect you if you keep passengers,” Pelletier says. “You’ve got to have drivers. Don’t let passengers stay.”

When it comes time to giving the hard news, she recommends making it as quick as possible.

“You can’t cut the tail half off,” she says. “If you’ve got to make a tough decision about somebody, make it fast. Do it quick.”

