Saul Eslake is leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run his own consultancy in Tasmania

Picture: ODE Management

Economist Saul Eslake is leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run a private consultancy based in Tasmania.

Eslake, a former chief economist at the ANZ, recently moved back to Tasmania with his family and had been commuting to Sydney and Melbourne.

Alex Joiner will take over from Eslake as head economist.

Kevin Skelton, BoAML Australia CEO, says Eslake significantly raised the profile of the bank since joining in 2011.

“Please join us in thanking Saul for his outstanding contrubutions to our firm and wishing Alex every success in his new role,” Skelton told staff in an email today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.