Now Watch An Incredible Video Of Saudi Drivers Replacing 2 Wheels On A Moving Vehicle

Changing tires on a moving vehicle: it’s not something you normally see while driving down the highway.



However, the guys in this video have found one way to take advantage of the flat terrain and arrow straight roads of the Saudi Arabian desert: mobile maintenance.

Take a look as these Saudis shun stopping and replace two wheels on-the-go.

PS – Please do not gather some friends and go try this today.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

