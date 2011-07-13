Saudi Sheikhs Tweet Their Fatwas

Conservative clerics in Saudi Arabia have taken to social media websites like Facebook and Twitter to help spread their anti-reformist, strictly religious messages.



The first in Saudi Arabia to adopt social media were “liberals, activists, and youths seeking to meet members of the opposite sex,” according to a recent report, by the Financial Times‘ Abeer Allam, on the phenomenon.

Now, the sites are attracting users like Sheikh Abdul Rahman al-Barak, who hosted a Twitter town hall two weeks ago in order to discuss “the evils of the liberal agenda,”

Allam says the trend can at least partly be attributed to conservative clerics being barred from use of traditional state media. “In an effort to rein in fatwas by unofficial clerics,” she writes, “the king last August decreed that only state-appointed scholars in the Supreme Council of Ulemas would be allowed to issue them.”

Thus, in Saudi hands, the “tweet” replaces the traditional “fatwa” as the statement of a cleric’s opinion—or, rather, becomes the modern mode of its exponentially-improved dissemination.

Isobel Coleman of the Council on Foreign Relations notes that clerical use of the Internet can certainly have its downsides, however. “Twitter and Facebook tally up popularity, and on this level, the conservatives are way behind,” she writes.

Moreover, social media helps expose how absurd certain fatwas are, and highlights the ridiculousness of using a modern technology to spread medieval dogma. Coleman writes:

“Last year, a Saudi cleric’s remarkable fatwa—that women can get around gender segregation in the workplace if they just suckle their male colleagues (I’m not making this up)—made the rounds on social media, quickly becoming the subject of ridicule. If social media can help play a role in demystifying, and debunking, many of the ridiculous, not to mention dangerous, fatwas that are thrown around, then I say bring it on.”

