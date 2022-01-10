Freed Saudi Princess Basmah is back living at the penthouse where she was kidnapped 3 years ago, source says

Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Basmah was freed from a Saudi prison on Wednesday after nearly three years.

She is now back in her penthouse apartment in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a source told Insider.

Basmah and her daughter were kidnapped from that same apartment before their detention.

Princess Basmah bint Saud, who was freed from a Saudi prison on Wednesday, is back living in the apartment from where she was kidnapped nearly three years ago, a source close to the royal told Insider.

Basmah, a businesswoman and human-rights activist, was taken from her penthouse in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 28, 2019, along with her daughter.

The pair were taken to al-Ha’ir prison, a facility near Riyadh notorious for housing high-profile prisoners. They were held there without charge, family members previously told Insider.

Basmah and her daughter were released from al-Ha’ir on Wednesday and returned to their Jeddah home on Thursday, her legal advisor told Insider.

There did not appear to be any conditions attached to her release, the person said. Her Saudi bank account was frozen at the time of her kidnap, her family said.

Basmah and her daughter are now back living at the penthouse apartment from where they were taken in 2019, which is located on Jeddah’s seafront promenade, the advisor said.

Security footage from inside that apartment on the night of her disappearance, obtained by Spain’s ABC newspaper, showed a group of armed men entering the apartment and then covering the security cameras.

The Saudi government has never publicly commented on her case. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

On Sunday, Basmah tweeted her thanks to her uncle, Saudi King Salman, and her cousin, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“In God we trust, his justice and miracles we [believe],” she wrote.

Before her release, Basmah’s legal advisor, family, and other members of her close circle had spent months lobbying the State Department and US lawmakers to apply pressure on Riyadh over Basmah’s case.

Both the department and the House Foreign Affairs Committee later raised the issue with the Saudi government, a US government source previously told Insider.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Basmah was one of the kingdom’s most high-profile detainees, but the reason for her imprisonment is still unconfirmed.

Her family previously told Insider they believed her detention was an attempt to stop her from claiming part of a multi-billion euro inheritance from her father, the late King Saud.

However, US officials believed she may also have been persecuted due to her perceived closeness to Muhammad bin Nayef, the former crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

In her role as an author and public speaker, Basmah was also vocal about human rights. Saudi Arabia has jailed a number of activists for protesting the country’s rights record.