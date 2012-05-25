A Saudi Prince Thinks Los Angeles Is Blocking Him From Building The Mega-Mansion Of His Dreams

Photo: Andy Whiteley/Flickr

This is not the best way to ingratiate yourself with your neighbours. A Saudi prince has sued the city of Los Angeles, claiming it has slowed construction of an 60,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion he wants to build, according to Reuters.Prince Abdul Aziz, the son of Saudi King Abdullah, said in a lawsuit that there was no need for the city to perform an environmental impact study of the project. Aziz claimed that the city was pressured by neighbours into requiring that study be performed before construction would begin.



The prince planned to build three residences totaling 85,000 square feet on the property in Benedict Canyon and submitted plans in 2009. After being denied permits, the plans were reduced to 60,000 square feet. A community group that includes CAA founder Michael Ovitz had protested the plan, claiming that it would be like “building a Walmart in our neighbourhood,” according to Curbed LA.

In the suit, Abdul Aziz’s lawyer countered that other larger projects were green-lighted by the city and that the Prince was being unfairly treated. If ultimately completed, residents of the Prince-owned property would call David and Victoria Beckham and Bruce Springsteen neighbours.

