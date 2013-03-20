Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed Is Now Tweeting

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, the billionaire who broke ties with Forbes this month over the way the magazine valued him on its most recent rich list, has joined Twitter.



It’s a fitting move, considering that he made a $300 million investment in the social media company in late 2011, and now holds an estimated 3 per cent stake.

The Prince has been tweeting from his official Twitter handle, @Alwaleed_Talal, in both English and Arabic for about a week. He already has close to 184,000 followers, and is Twitter-verified.

With my first tweet I look forward to connecting with you on this global platform. Alwaleed — الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) March 13, 2013

