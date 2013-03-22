Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed Has Some Crazy Toys

Prince Alwaleed and his wife, Princesss Ameerah

Vanity Fair’s William D. Cohan is out with a big new profile of Saudi prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, the royal who Business Insider called a “dwarf-throwing billionaire” last year.



The story takes a close look at Alwaleed’s relationship with the Murdoch family, how he made his $27 billion fortune, and his recent kerfuffle with Forbes over the way the magazine valued his holdings for its billionaires’ list.

It also has some great revelations about how Alwaleed spends his immense wealth.

According to Cohan, these are just some of the crazy things the prince owns:

A $130 million, 460,000-square-foot complex in Riyadh with 371 rooms and 500 televisions. It’s filled with fresh flowers flown in weekly from Holland.

The George V hotel in Paris, which he calls “the ultimate toy” (he bought it for $175 million and spent another $125 million on renovations). He’s also a partial owner of other 5-star hotels around the world.

A 250-acre “country resort” outside Riyadh with a private zoo.

An army of chefs: “At every meal, his chefs prepare vast banquets of many different culinary treats, including roasted camel,” writes Cohan.

More than 300 cars, including Rolls Royces, Porsches, and Lamborghinis. “… many of the cars are carbon copies of one another so when he travels around town, one car can be a decoy,” according to Cohan.

A 280-foot yacht, currently docked in Cannes.

A Boeing 747 outfitted with a gold throne, as well as a Hawker Siddeley 125.

He was the only private person to buy an Airbus A380, the largest commercial plane on the market, which start at around $300 million. But he reportedly sold it last year.

You can read the full profile at Vanity Fair >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.