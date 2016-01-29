Billionaire Saudi prince fires back after Donald Trump promotes fake photo of him and Megyn Kelly

Colin Campbell
Donald trump tweet megyn kelly@realDonaldtrumpTrump’s tweet.

Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal fired back at Donald Trump on Thursday after the Republican presidential front-runner promoted a fake photo of him to attack Fox News.

Trump shared a photo on Twitter that purported to show Alwaleed, Alwaleed’s sister, and Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

The text on the photo claimed that Alwaleed was a “co-owner” of Fox News. The network is hosting the Thursday-night debate that Trump is boycotting.

However, both Snopes.com and PolitiFact found that claim mostly false. They both reported that Alwaleed’s investment company owned a small percentage of 21st Century Fox.

Alwaleed, who reportedly once bought Trump’s yacht, tweeted back at Trump while claiming to have “bailed you out” multiple times:

The two billionaires also exchanged Twitter blows last month.

Alwaleed wrote that Trump’s proposal to bar Muslims from entering the US was “a disgrace” and called on the real-state mogul to withdraw from the presidential race:

Trump responded by calling Alwaleed “dopey”:

NOW WATCH: Watch Trump go head-to-head with a reporter and attack Megyn Kelly for being a ‘lightweight reporter’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.