Billionaire Saudi prince fires back after Donald Trump promotes fake photo of him and Megyn Kelly

Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal fired back at Donald Trump on Thursday after the Republican presidential front-runner promoted a fake photo of him to attack Fox News.

Trump shared a photo on Twitter that purported to show Alwaleed, Alwaleed’s sister, and Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

The text on the photo claimed that Alwaleed was a “co-owner” of Fox News. The network is hosting the Thursday-night debate that Trump is boycotting.

However, both Snopes.com and PolitiFact found that claim mostly false. They both reported that Alwaleed’s investment company owned a small percentage of 21st Century Fox.

Alwaleed, who reportedly once bought Trump’s yacht, tweeted back at Trump while claiming to have “bailed you out” multiple times:

Trump:You base your statements on photoshopped pics?I bailed you out twice;a 3rd time,maybe?https://t.co/Raco0mvusp https://t.co/jStBl7Ghia

— الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) January 28, 2016

The two billionaires also exchanged Twitter blows last month.

Alwaleed wrote that Trump’s proposal to bar Muslims from entering the US was “a disgrace” and called on the real-state mogul to withdraw from the presidential race:

.@realDonaldTrumpYou are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America.Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win.

— الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) December 11, 2015

Trump responded by calling Alwaleed “dopey”:

Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our U.S. politicians with daddy’s money. Can’t do it when I get elected. #Trump2016

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2015

