Saudi Prince Alwaleed: See I Told You, Vikram Pandit IS Saving Citi

Earlier on Bloomberg TV, anchor Erik Schatzker sat down with Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. The two dished on financial reform, Citi, and more.



2:21 “I think the laissez faire of the past two or three decades have proven not to be very successful. There is no doubt that financial reforms will have to be enacted…”

4:21 “I cannot see the United States not passing a reform package. It has to happen… I think the financial reform has to move ahead. There’s no choice even for the Republicans to hinder that.”

5:20 Feels vindicated about Citi stake and backing of Pandit

7:00 Wants to see Vikram Pandit become a more vocal spokesman for Citibank

8:00 Kingdom Holding Co was hit by recession, but is much stronger now

9:45 Kingdom Holding working with other sovereign wealth funds, including Qatar and Singapore

