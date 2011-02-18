Saudi Prince Makes Stunning Comments About Revolution Coming To Saudi Arabia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The odds of an Egypt or Tunisia-like revolution coming to the richer states in the Gulf have always seemed long.But now Bahrain is happening, and the rest of the countries in the region are freaking out.



There are reports that the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council would intervene militarily if it appeared as though the Bahrain regime would fall.

And check out what a Saudi prince told the BBC: “Unless problems facing Saudi Arabia are solved, what happened and is still happening in some Arab countries, including Bahrain, could spread to Saudi Arabia, even worse.”

For people living under dictatorship for years this is obviously exhilarating and exciting. For Israel and the US that love the stability of the status quo, it’s terrifying.

It was precisely for this domino effect possibility that we explained why the Bahrain riots were a much bigger deal than the ones in Egypt.

