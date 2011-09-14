The Billionaire Prince Of Saudi Arabia Is Launching A News Channel

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the billionaire prince of Saudi Arabia, said yesterday that he would launch his own pan-Arab news station next year, according to AFP.



The station, called Alarab, will promote freedom of speech in the region, AFP said.

In addition to news programming featuring reporters throughout the Middle East, the channel will work with Bloomberg LP to create five hours of economic and financial news programming throughout the day.

News of the new television station comes in the wake of the uprisings that took place across the Arab world this spring.

At the time, Prince Alwaleed told Maria Bartiromo on CNBC that the “Day of Rage” in Saudi Arabia was no more than a “tempest in a teacup.”

