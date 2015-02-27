Saudi oil minister: 'We don't want anything that creates volatility in the market'

REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi talks to journalists before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers at OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna November 27, 2014.

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday that oil markets are settling.

“We don’t want anything that creates volatility in the market,” Naimi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the port city of Jizan, southwest Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Dale Hudson)

